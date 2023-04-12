Many wondered this morning what was the device that was on the bookshelf of Phil Spencerdirector of Xboxduring the announcement of the expansion of PC GamePass to 40 new markets. Although it looked like a xbox series s smaller and unknown to some, it was actually Keystonea prototype streaming device from Xbox which was announced in June 2021 and which had already been shown by the same executive in October of last year in the same place. unlike a Apple TV or a Fire TV Stick of Amazon, Keystone it would be a mini-console for streaming games as well as mainstream entertainment apps.

The project makes sense when taking into account that Xbox is probably the leading brand in terms of cloud gaming technology, offering an exclusive application on televisions samsung. However, it is precisely because of this application that the company decided to postpone it indefinitely, or at least that was what it claimed. Spencer last October, the implementation of Keystone.

As has been established, Keystone it is not something new. The presence of the device in the library of Spencer suggests that the project is still ongoing, though even this may be uncertain until an official update is received.

“We are taking a big step in our mission to expand the joy and community of the game to all players, bringing Xbox Game Pass PC to 40 new countries today. From all of us on the team, around the world: Welcome to Xbox!”

Although the cloud gaming initiative of Xbox, xCloudis one of the most innovative and promising, it has also become a small obstacle for the approval of the purchase of Activisiongiven that Microsoft is very advanced in this area and the regulatory authorities fear that the addition of all the games of Activision further widen the gap.

Although Xbox appears to have cleared most of the significant hurdles to purchase approval in the UK and Europe, particularly in relation to call of dutythey have not yet managed to convince the authorities regarding streaming, so Microsoft continue to work on persuading them that everything will be fine. Perhaps for this reason they decided to temporarily stop the development of Keystone.

Certainly, Keystone is not the only thing Spencer It’s on display on your bookshelf and there may be other not-so-secret secrets, as everything on display there has likely been carefully scrutinized beforehand.

