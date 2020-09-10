Was there against the law? There are traces that disturb. An entry in a summit e book puzzles the police in Tyrol. Now there’s a turning level.

The police in Tyrol cope with an entry in a summit e book.

Someone left uncommon traces on the Hüttenspitze in Halltal close to Absam (Austria).

Is there truly against the law behind this? Now the general public prosecutor is coping with it.

Replace from September ninth: The State Prison Police Workplace needed to cope with an entry within the summit e book. A hiker had learn unusual traces within the summit e book on the Hüttenspitze within the Karwendel Mountains in Austria and filed a report with the police in Tyrol. A stranger had written a sentence that would point out against the law (see first report under). The wording that it’s “unintentionally a critical crime ” dedicated may imply so much, the police needed to examine. The authorities launched a name for witnesses and requested the creator to return ahead. After this name, the creator of the mysterious entry within the summit e book has now reported. Apparently his responsible conscience bothered him an excessive amount of.

A 26-year-old Austrian contacted the State Prison Police Workplace in Tyrol on Tuesday. He wrote the entry within the summit, mentioned the younger man. In keeping with the present state of the investigation, the police assume that the 26-year-old acted “out of rash”. He denied the fee of against the law. The Innsbruck public prosecutor’s workplace will now choose the matter beneath felony legislation.

Mysterious confession within the summit e book: Police examine eerie traces – and search for the “mountain boys”

First report from September 8, 2020

Halltal – It sounds utterly weird. Has anybody relieved their conscience and truly made a confession at an altitude of 1,860 meters? An entry within the summit e book on the Hüttenspitze close to Absam (Austria) puzzles the State Prison Police Workplace in Tyrol. In an entry from August 23, there’s one critical crime the speech that “unintentionally“Was dedicated. The police in Tyrol at the moment are involved with these traces.

A hiker had learn and reported this entry. Has against the law been dedicated – or is there nothing within the phrases in any respect? “We’ve got to find out, we can’t rule out that it’s a joke,” says police spokesman Bernhard Gruber when requested to Ippen-Digital-Zentralredaktion-Süd. He’s personally not conscious of any case of this sort.

Absam / Austria: After entry within the summit e book – police are on the lookout for mountaineering group “Mountainboys”

The creator and the creator are unknown “so far,” mentioned the police. At first it’s not clear from the communication which crime is concerned. For tactical causes, the police are silent on additional particulars, mentioned the Tyrolean police spokesman. The investigators are involved with the query of whether or not there’s something to the confession. Whether or not there’s truly a felony offense have to be verified.

The creator is requested to report back to the police. As well as, the investigators are on the lookout for attainable witnesses who can present info or have noticed one thing. On at the present time in August, a mountaineering group known as “Mountain boys“Additionally entered within the summit e book(ml).

Through the descent, a German had a deadly * accident on a mountain tour. The person from North Rhine-Westphalia fell 100 meters over a steep rock face. His spouse and daughter needed to watch every part. Regardless of warnings, a lady in shorts ventured onto an Alpine glacier – a fall adopted. A “miracle rescue” adopted after 48 hours. * Merkur.de is a part of the Ippen-Digital community