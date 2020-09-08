Was there a criminal offense? There are traces that disturb. An entry in a summit ebook puzzles the police in Tyrol.

An entry in a summit ebook raises many questions.

Someone left uncommon traces on the Hüttenspitze in Halltal close to Absam (Austria).

Is there truly a criminal offense behind this? The police are investigating.

Halltal – It sounds fully weird. Has anybody relieved their conscience and truly made a confession at an altitude of 1,860 meters? An entry within the summit ebook on the Hüttenspitze close to Absam (Austria) puzzles the State Legal Police Workplace in Tyrol. In an entry from August 23, there’s one severe crime the speech that “unintentionally“Was dedicated. The police in Tyrol at the moment are involved with these traces.

A hiker had learn and reported this entry. Has a criminal offense been dedicated – or is there nothing within the phrases in any respect? “We’ve got to find out, we can not rule out that it’s a joke,” says police spokesman Bernhard Gruber when requested to Ippen-Digital-Zentralredaktion-Süd. He’s personally not conscious of any case of this kind.

Absam / Austria: After entry within the summit ebook – police are on the lookout for climbing group “Mountainboys”

The creator and the creator are unknown “so far,” mentioned the police. At first it’s not clear from the communication which crime is concerned. For tactical causes, the police are silent on additional particulars, mentioned the Tyrolean police spokesman. The investigators are involved with the query of whether or not there’s something to the confession. Whether or not there’s truly a legal offense should be verified.

The creator is requested to report back to the police. As well as, the investigators are on the lookout for doable witnesses who can present info or have noticed one thing. On this present day in August, a climbing group referred to as “Mountain boys“Additionally entered within the summit ebook(ml).

* Merkur.de is a part of the Ippen-Digital community