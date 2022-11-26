live streamThe Who is the mole? fever has officially broken out among fans of the NPO 1 hit. Mysterious chests appeared this afternoon in five places in the Netherlands, which Mollots can open by doing assignments. This is the only way they can find out which celebrities are participating in the new season, which takes place in South Africa.

Presenter Rik van de Westelaken revealed this in a video that played after a countdown clock on the boxes in Deventer, Haarlem, IJsselstein, Middelburg and Weert.

It is quite busy in all places; the program shared the coordinates of the five spots last week and wrote that fans should "work together", but what would happen was not clear at the time. It now appears that the first hint ('will you announce the candidates?') applies to today. On the site of the program you can follow a live stream from every location, such as from Haarlem:

It is the first time that the makers of the program give fans a chance to find out participants in this way. Each box is good for two names of participants. If Mollots manage to open all boxes before 5 p.m., they will find out all the names. If it doesn’t work, they won’t get any wiser at all.

After a first assignment, the players already received ‘Mollenpost’, which was written in different languages ​​spoken in South Africa. It turned out to be a clue to the country where the new season was filmed. It is the second time that the program takes place there. The thirteenth season, in 2013, also took place there. Then Kees was Tol de Mol.

The 23rd series of Who is the mole? will start on January 7 at 8.30 pm on NPO 1. The first episode traditionally lasts extra long, an hour and a quarter. Last year, 2.5 million people watched the finale, in which actor Everon Jackson Hooi (Bing in Good times Bad Times) was exposed as the Mole.





