Last week was quite an event for fans of Nintendosince the trailer that gives the final promotion to the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And throughout the video sequence a common question arose, that is the appearance of a character similar to Zelda which to this day is an enigma.

Although it may seem incredible, this character was mentioned at the time when Breath of the Wild, and it is that in the castle of Hyrule in the diary of Zelda a woman is described who is enveloped in light. As we saw in the video, the girl is throwing some kind of power and she could be considered as the person that the princess describes in her chronicles.

That means, maybe the fans didn’t pay much attention when reading the diary at the time, or they just didn’t remember what it said after a long time of playing. The fact is that the clue is clear, and that only makes it worse. the excitement to play is even greater, fortunately, it will not be long before it is released for sale.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the May 12 in switches.

Via: Forums

editor’s note: The truth is, I didn’t remember much about this secret, since 2018 I haven’t played it, so it would be a good time to explore my save file before moving on to the sequel. I really want to play this new installment of the saga.