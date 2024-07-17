Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Police in front of the luxury hotel in Bangkok: The Thai authorities are investigating at full speed. © Chatkla Samnaingjam/picture alliance/dpa/AP

Six dead bodies were discovered in a luxury hotel in Bangkok. Thai police suspect poisoning and suspect a woman.

Bangkok – The Thai police are conducting an investigation into the deaths of six Vietnamese in a luxury hotel in Bangkok. The bodies of the three male and three female victims, two of whom were also US citizens, were discovered in their accommodation on Tuesday evening (local time), July 16. There was no evidence of a struggle in the room, police said.

Six dead tourists in luxury hotel in Bangkok: Police find poison residues – possibly cyanide

However, residues of a substance that could indicate potential poisoning were found in the cups, Thai media reported, citing investigators. Some publications speculated that it could be cyanide (hydrogen cyanide).

At the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok, cleaning staff found the bodies of three men and three women from Vietnam. © Chatkla Samnaingjam/picture alliance/dpa/AP

“It wasn’t self-harm”: Police rule out suicide in hotel in Thailand

“This was not self-harm, someone caused their death,” said police spokesman Thiti Saengsawang. “We are following every step they have taken since they got off the plane.”

Saengsawang said the hotel guests had not checked out as planned on Tuesday after their Thailand vacation. The bodies were discovered by hotel staff when they went to clean the room. Leftover food wrapped in foil was found on a table, police said. The hotel’s surroundings, which include several well-known shopping malls, are very popular with tourists.

Probably poisoning in Bangkok: Police suspect that holidaymaker killed her fellow travellers

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin immediately intervened in the mysterious case and held a press conference. He announced an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, but ruled out robbery. “It is believed that they have been dead for about 24 hours. When the crime scene was first visited, there were no signs of robbery or violence.”

A theory is now emerging: It is very likely that a 56-year-old woman from the group administered the poison to the others and then drank it herself, as police chief Thiradej Thammasuthee explained on Wednesday. Investigators suspect that the woman’s high debts were the motive. Authorities had previously been looking for a suspected seventh person.

Help with suicidal thoughts We generally do not report on suicides so that such cases do not encourage potential copycats. We only report on them if the circumstances attract particular public attention. If you or someone you know is suffering from an existential crisis or depression, please contact the telephone counseling service on 0800-1110111. Help with depression and other mental health emergencies is also available at www.deutsche-depressionshilfe.de.

Thai government wants to quickly resolve Bangkok hotel case

The Thai government is keen to resolve the case quickly and has expressed concerns that the incident could affect tourism, which Thailand relies on for its important economic activity. The so-called “piecemeal killing” caused great concern last summer. (moe/dpa)