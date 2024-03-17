From the beginning of March they suddenly appear again every year: cameras on poles along highways and N-roads in the Netherlands. Before you report the camera to Flitsmeister: know that they are not flash cameras. And they don't hand out fines to calling drivers either. These are special cameras that Rijkswaterstaat removes twice a year to count the number of trucks with hazardous substances.

For Rijkswaterstaat it is a kind of National Garden Bird Count, but with hazardous substances. From March 1 to April 10, Rijkswaterstaat will place the cameras in one location for one to two weeks. Later this year – in May and September – the cameras will be there twice more, but at different locations. In total, Rijkswaterstaat counts how many trucks carrying hazardous substances are on the road at 55 to 60 locations.

Counting orange plates

A truck with hazardous substances | Photo: © Rijkswaterstaat

Trucks with hazardous substances can transport all kinds of things, such as flammable liquids such as gasoline or LPG. These trucks have an orange sign stating exactly what they are carrying. And that is what the mysterious camera along the highway measures. The system does not store any company data or license plates – only the orange plate.

Statistically speaking, every truck carrying flammable liquids carries a certain risk. The more trucks, the more risk. With the count, Rijkswaterstaat checks whether the risks still remain within the established standards. It makes a difference for you that you do not have to brake for these cameras along the highway.