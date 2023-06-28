Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

The Wagner headquarters in Saint Petersburg. © IMAGO/Valentin Yegorshin

After the attempted coup by the Wagner mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, his company seems to be continuing to work undisturbed.

Saint Petersburg – On Friday and Saturday, the Wagner group had unsuccessfully launched a coup attempt in Russia. On Monday, the headquarters in Saint Petersburg said it was continuing to work in “normal mode”. That reported the Moscow Times. The statement by the company, which was founded by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, was published at a time when it was still unclear what effects the putsch could have on the company.

But now Prigozhin’s company is probably going back to business as usual. “Despite the events that have taken place, the center continues to operate normally in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation,” the office in Russia’s second-largest city, Saint Petersburg, said. And further, a little more cryptically: Wagner “worked for the future of Russia” and thanks his supporters.

Wagner company headquarters continues to work: Prigozchin probably in Belarus

Wagner’s boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has not been seen since Saturday evening, according to an official statement he is currently in the Belarusian capital Minsk. According to reports, Prigozhin had previously negotiated a deal with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Until the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Moscow still denied the existence of the company, which, according to its own statements, had “created opportunities for (self-)realization for talented people from all over the country”. In addition to the development of “native drones”, work was also done on the “preparation of information fighters and the fight against information warfare”, Wagner said. Prigozhin was known for running a notorious troll farm in Saint Petersburg.

Video of Prigozhin: “We didn’t want to overthrow the Russian government”

Meanwhile, although Russia’s President Vladimir Putin called the Wagner mutiny a “treason” and warned of a civil war, some of the group’s offices across Russia were still recruiting fighters, several Russian media outlets reported. The state news agency TASS reported that Wagner recruitment resumed in the Siberian cities of Novosibirsk and Tyumen. “Recruitment is ongoing,” quoted TASS a Wagner employee in Novosibirsk.

However, members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, recently declared that the group should no longer recruit convicts. Prigozhin had taken thousands of Russian prisoners to fight in Ukraine and promised them an amnesty if they survived the war. (fmü)