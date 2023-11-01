Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

The search for a missing skier has resumed in Italy after a mysterious phone call. (Collage) © CNSAS/Mountain Rescue South Tyrol

A possible emergency call from a skier who has been missing for days gives new hope in Italy. The mountain rescue team has resumed the search.

Bormio – A skier has been missing in South Tyrol since last Thursday (October 26th). The major search operation was canceled – also due to bad weather conditions. Now a mysterious call from the missing man has given new hope.

On Monday, the mountain rescue services from Bormio, Trafoi, Taufers and Sulden resumed the search for the missing 58-year-old from near Milan. Actually, the search on the Stelvio Pass had already been called off after several days Rai reported. But a phone call on Monday night changed the assessment of the situation.

Skier missing in Italy: Call to sister triggers new search

A call went out to his sister from the missing man’s cell phone that night stol.it reported. However, no voice connection was established. The call only lasted a few seconds. When the nurse called back, there was no signal. Nevertheless, the call could be the sign of life you were longing for. A technical check then suggested that the missing person’s cell phone was actually dialed in, as it is said. The carabinieri were informed of the incident, who in turn informed the mountain rescue service.

As a result, 21 mountain rescuers as well as the fire department and other units in Italy were alerted. The rescuers also checked hotels and buildings on the glacier and around the pass. Unfortunately without success. The search then had to be called off again due to deteriorating weather conditions. In addition to strong winds and fog, a snowstorm also hampered further searches.

Skier from Italy has been missing since Thursday

Previously, the missing man’s last cell phone signal was received at Stelvio Pass at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Afterwards, the man’s trace was lost. When he did not return to his hotel that evening, an emergency call was made. A major search operation took place on Friday and Saturday. However, the search was then stopped. The snowfall of the past few days and strong winds have blown away traces and also half covered crevasses southtirolnews.it reported. On Tuesday, the mountain rescue service also reported that the snowfall had prevented any further searches.

A man is also missing in the Ahrntal. Here too, the fresh snow is slowing down the mountain rescuers.