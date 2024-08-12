In the last few days, the beaches of the extreme Delta of the Bit were the scene of an unusual and worrying phenomenon: a sudden blue crab die-off. The tourists of the Lido of Boccasette and surrounding areas such as Scanno Horsemen and Pila documented the event with videos and posts on social mediaattracting general attention.

The Hypotheses Behind the Blue Crab Death Phenomenon

The Polesine Fishermen’s Consortium, alarmed by the situation, immediately involved the Ulss and the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Venice to investigate the causes and the extent of the phenomenon. This could be an isolated eventperhaps due to the high temperatures marineor a larger problem.

A relief for fishermen?

There death of crab bluealthough worrying, represents a good news for the local fishing industry. In fact, for about a year now, fishermen they fight against this crustaceanknown to devastate clam stocks. The recent event offers an unexpected break in this daily battle.

Innovative solutions coming soon

Three inventors from Mesola (Ferrara) are developing an innovative device called Ecobiodefendercurrently under patent. This instrumentintended to contain the blue crab population in an environmentally and sustainable way, could represent a significant turning point in the fight against this invader. The system is self-powered and requires no external energy.uses wave motion to operate, requiring minimal maintenance.

Hope for the future

The creators of the Ecobiodefender are optimistic. According to them, this device could be used in the most affected areas, such as the Sacca di Scardovari and the lagoons of Canary and Barbamarco, to protect the breeding of clams. It could also help the communities of Goro Lagoon, which have been hit hard by the blue crab problem.

The fight against the blue crab is still long, but human ingenuity could offer a concrete solution for ensure the safety of livestock farms and improve the income of fishermen.

The phenomenon of death of crab blue in the Po Delta lift many requests and hopes. What do you think? Have you ever seen anything like this on your beach vacation? Let us know in the comments!