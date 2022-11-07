Home page World

The asteroid Psyche orbits the sun between Mars and Jupiter. According to NASA, it has a special feature: it is said to be incredibly valuable.

Washington, DC – The asteroid “Psyche” was discovered in 1852 by the Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis. In 2017, NASA decided to pay him a visit. The exploratory mission, worth around one billion US dollars, was actually supposed to start this year. Orbiting the sun between the planets Mars and Jupiter, the asteroid should be reached in 2026.

NASA mission to valuable astroid: “Psyche” is composed primarily of iron and nickel

But in June 2022, the US space agency delayed the launch due to delays in the delivery of flight software and test equipment. Now it should start in the coming year or even in 2024. However, due to the changed relative position to Earth and “Psyche”, the satellite will not reach its destination until 2029 or 2030.

As NASA emphasizes, “Psyche” is characterized by a special feature. Unlike most other asteroids, it does not consist of rock and ice, but of metals. The main components of the celestial body, which has a diameter of 226 kilometers, are therefore iron and nickel. Gold or silver could also be found there.

NASA mission to valuable astroid: “Psyche” could be the rest of a planet

One NASA theory is that the astroid is the core of a planet from the early days of the solar system. Collisions with other celestial bodies could have robbed it of its surface. By examining “Psyche” one could therefore draw conclusions about the earth’s core, which lies inaccessible deep below the planet’s surface for science.

Its peculiarity apparently makes “Psyche” a real treasure. Back in 2017, NASA project director Lindy Elkins-Tanton said the value of the asteroid’s metals was about 100,000 times Earth’s gross national product.

NASA Mission To A Valuable Astroid: Every Earthling Could Dream Of A Billion Dollars

In an article of the US magazine forbes the asteroid is said to be worth $10,000 trillion. To give you an idea of ​​this number, 1 quadrillion is 1000 trillion, 1 trillion is 1000 billion. If the treasures of “Psyche” were distributed among the entire world population, each person would receive more than one billion US dollars.

But that will remain a dream for the foreseeable future. Because the NASA mission is primarily used to explore the asteroid. Once arrived, the probe will orbit and examine “Psyche” for at least a year and a half. The extent to which the asteroid’s metals can be exploited economically is not part of the mission.