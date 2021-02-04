Sinéad O’Connor caused great concern among her fans. He made them a desperate and mysterious request via Twitter.

After a disturbing post in which he assured that he had had “a horrible day from hell“the Irish singer, 54, begged her followers to include their 16-year-old son Shane in their prayers.

Hideous day from hell. – Sinead O’Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@ MagdaDavitt77) February 1, 2021

“Please pray for my son Shane, the light of my life,” tweeted Sinéad O’Connor, who in 2018, after her conversion to Islam, chose to call herself Shuhada Sadaqat.

Any spare prayers out there, pls stick one in for my son, Shane. The very light of my life. – Sinead O’Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@ MagdaDavitt77) February 1, 2021

On Twitter, Sinéad O’Connor has a professional account in which she announces topics related to her musical career and another person, in which she includes the name she adopted three years ago. From the latter, he begged his fans to pray for Shane, the son he had with producer Donal Lunny.

Besides Shane, Sinéad O’Connor She has other children, all with different partners: Jake (33 years old), the fruit of her marriage to Donal Reynolds, a union that lasted from 1987 to 1991; his daughter Roisin (24), whose father is the journalist John Waters; and Yeshua (14), born from her relationship with the American businessman Frank Bonadio, from whom she separated in 2017.

In her intriguing tweets, the singer did not explain why Shane needed to be prayed for. But his fans were alarmed because in 2019, Sinéad O’Connor He had already asked them for prayers for Shane and it was because the teenager, then 14 years old, had been missing from his home for two days. On the third day, fortunately, they found him safe and sound.

For that reason, the mysterious tweets that O’Connor posted these days about his son, generated great anguish in his fans. Aware of this effect, a few hours ago, the singer gave a reassuring message.

In a tweet, he said: “Now everything is fine with my beloved son. I’m sorry the media made a big deal out of my simple prayer request. He was not lost and nothing dramatic happened. He just wasn’t feeling very good. Ray!”.

All is now very well with my lovely son. I regret that media made such a big deal of my only asking for prayers. He hasn’t been missing or anything at all dramatic !! He just wasn’t feeling very well! Sheez !!! – Sinead O’Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@ MagdaDavitt77) February 3, 2021

Sinéad O’Connor He has been going through difficult times. Last November, he announced that he was canceling all his future shows to undergo a treatment detox. She herself admitted that she had fallen into drug addiction six years earlier after the loss of a loved one.

ACE