Thousands of meters under the surface of the north of the Pacific and in the middle of ‘Belt of Fire’, one of the most volcanic regions of the planet, a large oceanic plaque slides slowly under its neighbor, the EuroSyatic continental plate. And in doing so it creates a deep … Zanja in the sea, a vast ‘tectonic abyss’ called Japan pit and that reaches, at its lowest point, up to 9,000 meters deep.

Until now, due to its absolute darkness, the extreme cold, the lack of oxygen and nutrients and the enormous pressure (which increases due to 10 atmospheres per 100 meters deep), it was believed that this homeless place did not meet the necessary conditions For life. Idea that a new exploration with x -ray images has just disassembled by revealing the existence of an unexpected and bustling ecosystem, oblivious to the rest of the world, which thrives in one of more inaccessible and hostile places on earth. The discovery of burrows in the form of corkscrew and other intricate structures, in effect, suggests that ‘down there’ there is a whole community of much more dynamic and resistant creatures than scientists had even dared to suspect.

Where nobody expected

In an article published in ‘Nature Communications’, Indeed, a team of researchers led by experts from the Finland Geological Service has just presented a detailed sediment analysis deposited at almost 8,000 meters deep in the pit. Thanks to X -ray scan technology, the team discovered a whole network of deep tunnels and burrows, which revealed the presence of a surprising variety of deep water creatures, including organisms similar to sea worms and cucumbers.

The work challenges the generalized belief that the so -called ‘Hadal zone’ of the ocean (between 6,000 and 11,000 meters deep, below the abyssal zone) is essentially sterile. And clearly shows that, despite extreme conditions, life is not only present there, but is notably prosperous and diverse.

«It is paradoxical -they explain to ‘Live Science ‘ Jussi Hovikoski and Joonas Virtasalo, main authors of the article- than the deepest parts of our oceans are more dynamic and give more support to the most diverse benthic communities than the surrounding abyssal plains ». Plains that are much more ‘above’ between 3,000 and 6,000 meters, in the so -called abyssal zone, above the Hadal area. A paradox, of course, fascinating and reflects how little we still know about these extreme ecosystems.

The strange cycle of life

According to researchers, this is possible because Japan’s pit is subject to strong currents that agitate and transport the sediment of the upper layers, carrying oxygen and nutrients that make life possible to the deepest ocean layers. When the currents change, the resources are exhausted, the creatures die and the entire ecosystem is restarted, providing new opportunities for colonization. Researchers compare this cycle with forest fires on Earth, which destroy the old but prepare the stage to flourish a new life. Similarly, once the sediment sits, the ocean bottom is enriched with nutrients, attracting new opportunistic species that quickly exploit new resources.

Researchers also believe that the role of creatures such as sea cucumbers in this process is significant. These animals, in fact, are often the first to colonize freshly deposited sediments, harvesting nutrients and oxygen before other organisms arrive. Over time, already measure that the available resources are exhausted in the new layers, it is the turn of the microbes adapted to low oxygen conditions, which take care, closely followed by invertebrates that feed on them. This repetitive cycle of destruction and renewal is vital to maintain a healthy and dynamic ecosystem in the deepest places in the ocean.

The new findings, therefore, constitute the first clear evidence that Japan’s pit, despite its overwhelming depth, is able to house an even more diverse biological environment than the less deep abyssal plains. A surprise for scientists.