Giorgia Meloni, flop trip to Ukraine: overshadowed by Biden

Giorgia Meloni’s trip to Kiev last Tuesday was, from a diplomatic and media point of view, a sensational flop because it coincided exactly with that of Joe Biden, President of the United States. In fact, the presence of the American President completely overshadowed that of the Italian Premier and it could only be so given the different international relevance of the two. Generally these events are planned in time, even if doing it during the war exposes many uncertainties; however in the diplomatic entourage it seems strange that absolutely nothing of the overlap had leaked. It is the ambassadors who must inform the Italian ceremonial in Rome of what is happening abroad. In this case the task fell to the Italian ambassador in Washington Mariangela Zappia that he should have warned of the danger in time and had the trip postponed either by anticipating or postponing it and instead, in fact, Giorgia Meloni and Joe Biden found themselves in the same place at the same time, that is, in Kiev.

From a media point of view, the effects were devastating because no one at an international level spoke of the presence of the Italian chief executive in the Ukrainian capital. Moreover, when we became aware of the mess, Italian diplomacy tried at all costs to bring the two together but on the US side the request was first ignored and then evaded with a circumstantial smile. The only concession that the Americans made to Italy – to make the fool less burning – was that of a generic invitation to Washington “in the spring” made by Biden to Meloni. But those in the diplomatic circle know very well that this invitation is a sort of patch worse than a hole because it further underlines that the US considers the matter condescendingly and has not in the least assessed the image damage caused directly to the premier and to Italy .

The Italian delegation played the part of those annoying and somewhat boorish relatives who at all costs want to speak to the patriarch who, embarrassed, doesn’t know how to get rid of them. Mind you, the fault is not Meloni’s but those in the diplomatic chain who failed to not notice what was happening which, moreover, was also very probable given that after a few days there would be the anniversary of the start of the war.

Meloni and the flop trip to Ukraine: hunt for the culprit

Now Meloni wants to find the person responsible for what happened and therefore a “process” has been activated to understand who is responsible. The three actors involved are:

1) The Ambassador in Washington

2) The Directorate-General for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

3) The Presidency of the Council itself, while the Protocol does not seem to be involved

It must also be said that Ambassador Zappia may have written a report but someone negligently or deliberately did not take it into account. At the end of the game, however, the match remains in the hands of Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani with which Meloni has recently had tensions due to her inability to moderate Berlusconi’s outings against Zelensky.

And here is the second mystery of the trip, with Zelensky kicking Berlusconi in the face just as he was speaking in a conference with Meloni. The strange thing is that the famous question about what she thought of the criticisms that rained down from Arcore on Kiev was asked by an Italian journalist from Corriere della Sera, Monica Guerzoni, who is such a well-known darling from Meloni that the premier l ‘he gave exclusively to her, arousing the ire of the other journalists present.

