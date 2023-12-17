Mysteries | Hundreds of tons of dead fish washed up off Japan, and no one knows why

The authorities and experts have not found an explanation for why tons of dead fish have washed up on the coast of the country twice now.

Hundreds tons of dead fish have washed ashore in Japan, and there seems to be no explanation for the phenomenon, says a British The Guardian.

On Wednesday, 30 to 40 tons of dead fish washed ashore near the fishing village of Nakir, and local fishermen tried their best to collect fish carcasses so that they would not pollute the sea as they rot.

The village of Nakiri is located in Mie Prefecture, a good hundred kilometers from Osaka.

“I've never seen anything like this in my life,” a local fisherman who has worked in the area for a quarter of a century told Japan's Mainichi Shimbun newspaper.

Earlier this month, around 1,200 tonnes of sardines and mackerel were found floating off the coast of the fishing town of Hakodate on the island of Hokkaido. At that time, the sea of ​​dead fish spread over an area of ​​more than a kilometer on the beach.

Cognoscenti have explained the mass deaths, among other things, by the fact that small migratory fish would have washed ashore from exhaustion while escaping from predatory fish. The sudden drop in water temperatures has also been suggested as the reason, which could have caused the fish to go into shock.

However, no sure explanation can be found.

Local authorities have said that so far the cause of the mass deaths is unknown. Seawater samples have been taken to find out.

The cause of the mass death of fish is still unclear. Photo from outside Hakodate on December 7th.

The piles of fish carcasses washed ashore have also raised doubts about the involvement of the Fukushima nuclear power plant's wastewater in the mass deaths of fish. British newspaper Daily Mail article drew objections from the Japanese authorities when connecting the deaths of the fish to the nuclear power plant.

Japan began discharging treated radioactive waste water stored at the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean at the end of August. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has approved the discharge into the sea.

However, Japan's decision has raised concerns in its neighboring countries. For example, China has banned all Japanese fish and seafood from being imported into the country.

China's actions have been criticized as hypocritical and political, because China regularly discharges wastewater from its own nuclear power plants into waterways, with isotope concentrations higher than those measured in Fukushima.

“No abnormalities have been detected in the results of the water monitoring studies,” the Japanese Fisheries Agency has said about the waters measured so far from Fukushima.

“We are concerned about the spread of information that is not based on scientific evidence,” says the agency.