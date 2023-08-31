Mysteries | A six-meter wooden house appeared on the edge of Malmi airport: “This is not a children’s house”

The six-meter-high wooden house being built next to Malmi Airport is causing confusion in the area. There is no information about the builders.

30.8. 13:02 | Updated 8:50

Someone build a high tower or a hut on the edge of Malmi Airport. The structure has a height of no less than six meters.

Lives nearby Jyri Peltoniemi says that he noticed a couple of weeks ago that something was going on, when the bang of a hammer started coming from the place. At first he thought it was a children’s project and saw children near the house.

However, the height of the house and the tools used to build it do not indicate what the children did. The sound of drilling and the hum of an electric saw have been carried from the construction site.

“That’s when I realized, wait a minute, this isn’t a children’s house.”

Chairman of the Board of Malmi Airport Friends Håkan Lövdal haven’t heard of the lodge. Based on the picture, he guesses that it is hardly a city structure.

See also Central hospitals | Births continue with an exception in Rovaniemi, Kajaani and Kemi Both small birches and boards have been used as building materials for the hut.

Peltoniemi according to the house, small birch trees have been felled from the surrounding area, and in addition to them, boards have been used for construction. The hut itself is attached to larger birch trees.

The house is located opposite the intersection of Tasankotie and Malminkaari. There is a bus stop at the intersection, from where the lodge is clearly visible.

According to Peltoniemi, there is no announcement in the vicinity. Judging from that, Peltoniemi thinks that the house was not built by the city or a public art project.

“I don’t understand what its purpose is. Quite a lot of elementary school-aged children pass through it, who may be tempted to climb. The house is so high that it can be bad.”

Malmi airport was opened for recreational use in February 2022. The old airport area is supposed to become a residential area. The airport’s runway was closed in spring and winter 2021.

Do you know anything about the lodge? Tell us your information: [email protected]