Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Mysteries | A message from a young boy about the past was found inside the wall of a woman from Helsinki

December 27, 2023
The works that had been waiting inside the wall for decades were revealed during the renovation.

| Updated

Renovation the person doing it often comes across unpleasant surprises, but the one renovating his house in Puistola Elina Lahikainen had another kind of luck.

When the wall of the attic room was taken down, the works of a young artist and an old school notebook were found inside.

The subjects of the pictures are, for example, a sitting lady with a fancy hat and a blacksmith at work, in other papers, for example, they were reminded of a geography exam.

Strong colors have been used in the drawing. Picture: Elina Lahikainen

As an insulator the papers placed neatly inside the wall had hardly been used, because the house was completed in the 1960s and the year 1979 was written on the school notebook.

“I think they were put there just as a memory,” Lahikainen guesses.

The works read the author's name and the year and class in the old school notebook: 1979, 8A. With the help of this information, Lahikainen started looking for the now slightly older artist using social media.

The search yielded results when a member of Helsinki's Puskaradio group recognized the artist as an old classmate.

The notebook with initials, year and class code helped to find the original owner. Picture: Elina Lahikainen

Soon the artist himself had already gotten to the end of the messages. He was pleasantly surprised to find unexpected childhood memories.

“He didn't know how to expect something like this at all, he probably didn't remember that something like this had ever been hidden anywhere,” says Lahikainen.

The artist currently lives abroad, so the papers will soon be sent to Britain in a package. The man said on social media that he later ended up studying art. This is not surprising in the Facebook conversation – the work done as an eighth-grader is so great.

HS could not reach the man to comment on the works found.

At least no other surprises have been revealed from Elina Lahikainen's house yet.

“These were the only treasures found in that one room.”

