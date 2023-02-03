Cyan Worlds has announced that Myst Mobile will be coming to devices soon iOS equipped with A12 Bionic chip or higher: it is about the reduction of remake of the classic puzzle-based adventure released in 2021 on PC and Xbox.

Currently working on Firmament, postponed to 2023, the developers of Cyan Worlds have not yet communicated a exit date official for Myst Mobile, but the availability of review codes confirms that the launch of the game on App Store it is imminent.

The title will be available in free to start: it will be possible to download the package for free and explore Myst Island without any limitation on iPhone or iPad, then decide whether or not to make a purchase from €14.99 to access the other sections of the adventure.

That’s not all: the authors confirmed that this mobile version will support not only touch commands and e controllers Bluetooth, but also mouse and keyboard for an experience as close to the original as possible.