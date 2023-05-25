Myss Keta: “Ten years later, Milan is still sushi & coca”

Ten years of “Milan, sushi & coke”the controversial portrait of the Lombard capital with which he rose to prominence Myss Keta. Il Corriere interviewed the singer for the occasion, who continues to appear in public masked and with sunglasses to conceal her identity. Who still says of Milan “sushi & coca” today: “Perhaps it has changed in form, but many things are still there. It is still a reliable photograph. I’ve seen things you humans can’t imagine.”



Myss Keta: “You see the most absurd things in the light of the sun, the day can be dehumanizing”

Drugs as an indispensable recreational element in nightlife evenings? “My narration starts from reality, but also embraces fiction and dream. The ideas for my songs come from things that I have seen firsthand or that have been told to me. In my imagination, drugs are a present element: I take, I and I spit out the things I see,” Myss Keta clarifies. Which she adds: “Actually you don’t see the most absurd things at night but in the light of the sun (…) the day can be dehumanizing”.

Myss Keta: “Without a mask, only my mother and midwife know me. Schlein? I like it”

Within the limits of a character who has chosen not to reveal her identity, the rapper also told something about herself: “Without a mask, only my mother and midwife know me“. And on the Meloni government, you, an Lgbt icon, comment: “None of the rights we have acquired so far must be taken for granted. Unfortunately there are laws that can change, we have seen it in other countries: we were taking the right to abortion for granted, instead we can go back even on these issues”. The rapper admits instead of liking Elly Schlein: “I like her, I haven’t met her yet, but I will invite her to my concert.” Also a thought on Elodieswith whom he recently participated in Celebrity Hunted 2: “She is instinctive, spontaneous, she pushed me to give voice to this side”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

