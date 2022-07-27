Myss Keta is a Milanese singer who has aroused everyone’s curiosity for never showing her face. No information about her is known about her private life but only her way of making music. These days the rapper has returned to the center of gossip as her identity may have finally been revealed.

According to the latest rumors, it seems that a shot is circulating on the net that finally seems to reveal identity of the singer. The image in question immortalizes a blonde woman sitting in a subway. Many people have seen in the subject concerned the Milanese singer and rapper Myss Keta.

It must be said that after sharing the shot, the person concerned preferred to keep the silence and has not expressed itself in this regard. Although the rapper has preferred to keep silent, there are many fans who are sure that there girl she is in question.

Myss Keta, all there is to know about the artist of the moment

As already mentioned, there is not a lot of information about the singer Myss Keta. We know that the Milanese singer and rapper is 31 years old and has based her success on keeping her identity a secret.

According to the latest rumors, it seems that the singer who always performs with her face covered is called Monica. Obviously it is these news circulating about the singer that have never been confirmed or denied by the person concerned. Despite the numerous gossip about her Myss Keta continues to stay secret his identity.

Very active on Instagram, where she is very popular and where she can count more than 300 thousand followers, Myss Keta is used to sharing all her projects work and music while keeping his guard high so as not to reveal his face and his private life.