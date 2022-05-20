Recently, IGN shared some of the contestants for the award winner Audience Choice for its Rogue Jam, a new competition in partnership with Rogue Games that offers publishing deals to independent developers and $ 800,000 in prize money to help develop their game. The Rogue Jam allows developers from around the world to submit their games and have them judged by a panel of judges that includes former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé.

One of the indie games that has been judged as part of Rogue Jam is Mysplacedby the developer Soheyl Ghiami. Ghiami states that the game is closer to a Metroidvania than to Link’s Awakeningbut fans have noted that the art style is incredibly similar to the Link’s Awakening remake that was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019. Some have said it must be some sort of mod or hack from the original game, as it’s too close to the style. original to be a coincidence.

Fans began comparing the indie game’s footage to Link’s Awakening Remake for plagiarism. Several have pointed out that the font used when opening a chest is almost exactly the same, that the combat and movement animations are identical, and that the main menu appears to be the same as well. Here you can take a look at the video.

Zelda fans commented on the preview of Mysplaced on IGN, accusing the developers of plagiarizing the Link’s Awakening remake. It is not yet clear if it is really using the same resources or if it is a creation that took a lot of inspiration from the Nintendo game: the development studio has yet to respond to the accusations.

Source: Nintendo Life