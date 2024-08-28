The rumor that MySims was likely to return to the scene has been confirmed, given that several clues had already emerged in recent days, finally resulting in this announcement that arrived during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct.

Inside MySims: Relax Bundle we find the re-releases of MySims and MySims Kingdom that is, the original chapter and the one with a medieval-fantasy theme, probably the most successful ones released at the time on Nintendo platforms, therefore destined to return with a release date set for November 19, 2024.

Electronic Arts has announced MySims: Relax Bundle For Nintendo Switch or rather a collection which includes some chapters of the particular spin-off series of The Sims that had achieved some success on Wii and Nintendo DS.

The presentation trailer and some details

There is also a presentation trailer for MySims: Relax Bundle, visible below and containing a summary of features and situations from the titles in the collection.

In fact, it is a sort of simplified, but not too much, version of The Sims.

The structure of the game changes, here more focused on specific actions and different situations in which we can find ourselves, as well as on customization rather than on the actual life simulation, but also on characterization.

In MySims the graphics are decidedly more cartoonish and stylized than in the original Maxis series, representing a world that seems to be designed especially for a younger audience, but which can easily fascinate everyone.

The two games also feature real stories that provide narrative bases for the action: in MySims Mayor Rosalyn must try to restore a city and bring it back to its former splendor, while in MySims Kingdom we must try to help Roland’s kingdom face various threats and problems.