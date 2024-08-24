MySimsthe spin-off of The Sims that established itself years ago on Nintendo DS and Wii, could soon return to the market in a version Nintendo Switchas suggested by some clues that have emerged from Electronic Arts as well as a release date which would have been leaked by some retailers.

The information comes from some retailers, who report the release date of the November 19th as a planned launch for this mysterious MySims for Nintendo Switch, although this has never been announced by Electronic Arts, so we are still taking this as just a rumor.

It is unclear whether it is intended to be a new chapter, a remake or a re-release of some sort, as it is referred to simply as “MySims” in documents seen and reported by Kotaku and on the ResetEra forums, but it’s likely a completely new version of the original.