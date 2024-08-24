MySimsthe spin-off of The Sims that established itself years ago on Nintendo DS and Wii, could soon return to the market in a version Nintendo Switchas suggested by some clues that have emerged from Electronic Arts as well as a release date which would have been leaked by some retailers.
The information comes from some retailers, who report the release date of the November 19th as a planned launch for this mysterious MySims for Nintendo Switch, although this has never been announced by Electronic Arts, so we are still taking this as just a rumor.
It is unclear whether it is intended to be a new chapter, a remake or a re-release of some sort, as it is referred to simply as “MySims” in documents seen and reported by Kotaku and on the ResetEra forums, but it’s likely a completely new version of the original.
A spin-off of The Sims
MySims was released in 2007 on Wii and Nintendo DS and is heavily based on customization, with the ability to create Mii-like characters and, with these, try to redevelop a city through various initiatives.
In the original, you unlocked blueprints for building new items and earned resources called essence, which you could then use for construction.
There were also several spin-off sequels with different themes ranging from medieval like MySims: Kingdom to vehicle games like MySims: Racing. It could be considered a simplified version of The Sims, but still had good potential.
At this point we are waiting to understand if this mysterious MySims for Nintendo Switch is a real product, destined to arrive on the market, and if the release date of November 19 is realistic, the information should emerge soon.
