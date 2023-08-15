Myrta Merlino is ready to debut on Afternoon 5, broadcast on Canale 5 from September. A choice that has been known for months, which however was not immediately clarified by the top management of Mediaset. At the first contacts, the journalist said, there was no mention of the program which at that time was directed by Barbara D’Urso. Then one phone call changed everything.

“I had received two offers, one from Rai and the other from Mediaset, and the project for Rete 4 seemed more solid to me. But then there was the famous phone call. I accepted and we started all over again”, revealed Myrta Merlino, from the pages of Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni. “At the end of June, a week before he presented the schedules, Pier Silvio Berlusconi called me to offer me the hosting of Pomeriggio Cinque. At the beginning I was taken aback”, the journalist said, “because my life plans had to be different. After 12 years on ‘L’aria che tira’ on La7, which took me two and a half hours every day, I wanted to switch to a weekly programme. I had a moment of bewilderment, but it’s an interesting and beautiful challenge that puts me in front of a very large audience”.