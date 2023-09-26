Myrta Merlino ends up at the center of controversy after publishing a photo on social media

Like every beginning of the week, Monday 25 September 2023, Myrta Merlin has returned to the helm of running Afternoon Five. Over the last few hours, the famous presenter has caused a lot of discussion on the web due to a detail that emerged on social media that certainly did not go unnoticed by users. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Myrta Merlino is one of conductors most loved and talked about at the moment. As of September 2023, the woman is at steering helm Of Afternoon Five, in place of Barbara D’Urso. Recently, she ended up at the center of the gossip news and, this time, it was someone who made her the protagonist of a gossip photo published by herself on her Instagram profile.

In detail, a few days ago, the presenter shared aimage on her social account which portrays herself with a casual look, in pastel tones, light jeans combined with a lilac polo shirt and a sweater over the shoulders. These were the words written to accompany the caption:

How to start a bright week… Happy Monday everyone! Ps: incredibly cute photo taken by Tardelli.

Despite the happy and carefree expression on his face, most of his followers couldn’t help but notice a particular. Therefore, in the post in question, Merlino appears holding one bottle of champagne.

Needless to say, this gesture sparked numerous criticisms from haters who didn’t think twice about leaving negative comments below the photo. For example a user he wrote:

As fake as ever, just anyone who walks around with a bottle of champagne under her arm.

Instead, someone else focused on his Workleaving us to hypothesize that we have the preferablea on Barbara D’Urso: