The passage of Myrta Merlin on Canale 5 is undoubtedly one of the news of this summer 2023. After Barbara D’Urso’s farewell to Mediaset, the journalist is preparing to conduct the new edition of Afternoon 5. In these days, Myrta Merlino gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Libero’ where she revealed that she had spoken with Maria De Filippi.

Interviewed by the newspaper ‘Libero’, Myrta Merlino revealed what the new one will be like Afternoon 5. In addition to this, the journalist released some statements about Barbara D’Urso and confessed to the newspaper that she had heard with Maria DeFilippi.

In detail, Myrta revealed that the presenter was very close to her, making her fear of not being able to enter the hearts of Canale 5 viewers. These were her words about it:

This fear made me disappear Maria De Filippi, who explained to me that there are no hostile audiences or friends. You conquer the public with your personality…

Myrta Merlino, the revelations about Barbara D’Urso: “We are so different …”

But that’s not all. Myrta Merlino’s interview with the newspaper ‘Libero’ continued with some revelations that the journalist made about Barbara D’Urso. In detail, Myrta has revealed that there is no kind of antagonism with the presenter, since she and Carmelite they are very different from each other. These were his words about it:

I understand that a lot has been written about us in terms of rivalry, but there is no antagonism. We are so different…

Later, Myrta revealed what the new one will look like Afternoon 5 and what topics it will cover: