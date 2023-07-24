Barbara D’Urso’s farewell to Mediaset was undoubtedly one of the most talked about news of the summer of 2023. Starting next September, Carmelita will no longer be at the helm of Afternoon 5 and will be replaced in running the program by Myrta Merlin. In recent days the journalist has released an interview with ‘Libero’ where she revealed some background of the new Afternoon 5. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Myrta Merlino is preparing to land on Canale 5 where, starting next September, she will enter Italian homes every day with her new Afternoon 5. Interviewed by ‘Libero’, the journalist released some statements on Barbara D’Urso and then revealed some never-before-seen background on the show.

Regarding Barbara D’Urso, Myrta Merlino expressed herself with these words:

I understand that a lot has been written about us in terms of rivalry, but there is no antagonism. We are so different.

Myrta Merlino confesses: “This is what the new will be like Afternoon 5“

As already anticipated, interview from ‘Libero’ Myrta Merlin revealed all the news that will be in the new Afternoon 5. These were his words about it:

Pier Silvio Berlusconi launched a clear message at the presentation of the schedules: focus more on information. I think he sensed that this country, which Silvio’s TV has made us dream of for many years, is now going through a different historical phase.

And, continuing, the journalist then continued her speech with these words: