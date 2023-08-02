Myrta Merlin is one of the most talked about characters of the moment. The journalist is working on the new edition of Afternoon 5 which will be broadcast again on Canale 5 in September. In these days Myrta has released an interview with the weekly ‘Chi’ where she has released some statements about Barbara D’Urso. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Myrta Merlin thunders against again Barbara D’Urso. In an interview with ‘Chi’, the journalist revealed what her new Afternoon 5 will be like, which she will have to deal with Live Life Of Alberto Matano. Regarding the journalist, Myrta expressed herself in these words:

Do you think that the first message, once the news of my landing on Canale 5 came out, came from him. We are friends. Among other things, Alberto is also a regular on Pantelleria.

But that’s not all. The interview that Myrta Merlino gave to the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini continued with some statements made about Barbara D’Urso.

Regarding the presenter, the journalist expressed herself with these words:

We are two different women with two very different professional paths. Barbara is a great professional: she does and has done things that I probably wouldn’t even be able to do. There is no dualism, let alone rivalry, the network’s editorial line has simply changed. She and I have always had a great sympathy, and, in all sincerity, I hope it remains.

And, continuing, Myrta Merlino said: