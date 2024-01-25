New dig at Fedez from Myrta Merlino? Here are his latest statements towards the singer

Myrta Merlin during the last episode of Afternoon 5 she indulged in a new and biting one dig towards Fedez. The latter has returned to talking about the rapper after the heated exchange that took place in recent weeks immediately after the case of Ferragni and Pandoro Balocco.

This time however, the well-known Canale 5 presenter has decided to return to the topic by making a veiled statement that once again sees the well-known Influencer as the protagonist. In fact, there is not much sympathy between the two, especially after the statements made on the Padoro-gate that they pushed Fedez to reply: “He should deal with more important issues.”

Now, however, let's find out together what happened recently and the sentence that Myrta Merlino relaunched towards Fedez and a hypothetical “help” regarding him.

Myrta Merlino, new dig at Fedez: “A friend is giving him a hand”

In fact, the well-known presenter, in recent days, decided to respond by inviting Fedez himself Chiara Ferragni in the studio to give an interview. An invitation that was never accepted nor refused by the two directly involved.

Yesterday, however, Merlino herself allegedly let loose a new alleged dig that the web certainly didn't let slip. After the report on Ferragni, the latter, to play down the drama, told the viewers about the exchange of statements between Fedez and Lino Banfi.

It all started from a small reproach that the singer made to his daughter where, he stated: “I'll take Elsa and Anna out of your room. Then I put Lino Banfi posters there.”

A joke to which the actor himself responded jokingly and which Myrta Merlino also joked about. She responded laughing: “He's giving him a hand, he's a friend”. A sentence that immediately aroused several contrasting relatives on social media but to which Fedez has not yet responded.