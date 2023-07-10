A program with a different style than in the past, more current and zero gossip.

As is now known Myrta Merlin will take over in September Barbara D’Urso in Afternoon 5. The former La7 journalist was chosen by Pier Silvio Berlusconi to bring a bit of novelty to a program which, having been on the air for so many years, needed to change.

Unfortunately, the professional story between Mediaset and Barbara D’Urso is destined not to end in the best way. The contract with the company will expire next December and as of today there are no conditions for a renewal.

Pier Silvio himself explained it during the presentation ceremony of the new schedules. Barbara was asking for a two-year contract with certainty of a prime-time program. Conditions not accepted by Mediaset which has seen fit to start Afternoon 5 with a new presenter since September.

And who can’t wait to get started is right Myrta Merlin which he explained in an interview with The print what will the new format look like? “I will be the new Afternoon of Mediaset. No gossip, I’ll do popular news. I believe that the Voghera housewife no longer exists. They are women and mothers like me and have my own curiosities and fears. Pier Silvio convinced me: reason and feeling can be in the same program. I approach a large audience with humility and empathy, which is increasingly multifaceted and I can’t wait to start chatting with them” – he said.

Then he added: “Enough gossip, I’ll make popular news. Our Afternoon Five will be a gravure with many facets and all the colors of life. There will be light news, but they will be treated with seriousness and rigor together with show business VIPs”. In short, the reference to Barbara it’s clear.