There is a crisis in the air for Myrta Merlino, who could soon conclude her work at Pomeriggio Cinque. According to the rumors circulating, it seems that Mediaset already has a replacement

Conducting in the balance for Barbara D'Urso's replacement in the flagship afternoon program of the biscione networks. According to the rumors of the last few hours, in fact, Myrta Merlin could go away from Afternoon Five. Indeed, it seems that Mediaset has already thought about a possible replacement. There is no peace for the broadcast after Carmelita's “expulsion”.

Last year, Mediaset executives shocked everyone by sending away, after 15 years, Barbara D'Urso from running the program Afternoon Five. In her place, colleague Myrta Merlino had arrived from La7.

Colleague who, however, was unable to repeat Carmelita's successes: the audited results show excessively fluctuating highs and lows, considering the fact that, against the army of Alberto Matano and Life live of Rai 1, has never managed to break through.

A 15% share would not be enough for Pier Silvio Berlusconi and all Mediaset executives. The Cologno Monzese company is currently wondering whether it was the right choice and whether it is correct to continue with its management, as revealed by the portal Dagospia.

“At the top levels of Mediaset we are wondering about the validity of the choice of Marco Tardelli's partner as the accompanying tele-face for the post-prandial nap“. This is the comment regarding a possible replacement. Who will take over Myrta Merlin?

Myrta Merlino away from Afternoon Five: Who will take his place?

If there are those who hope for an impossible return of Barbara D'Urso (who a Sunday In spoke of a real mourning and not of an easy end), the most insistent voice that comes out is that of Cesara Buonamici, currently co-host with Alfonso Signorini on Big Brother.

“The TV journalist, former correspondent of Tg5, was tested in pop style as a commentator on Big Brother, making an excellent impression…“. The company likes Cesara a lot and she could land at Pomeriggio 5.