Myrta Merlino announces her farewell to La7 and L’Aria Che Tira

Myrta Merlino leaves La7: it was announced by the journalist and presenter herself in the last episode of the The Air That Blowsthe morning in-depth program she hosted.

“Where do I start now. Twelve long, important years in which lives intertwine, the world changes. This here is never just work. Two hundred episodes a year, two and a half hours every day, we practically spent our lives together” said Myrta Merlino.

“And then comes today. For me it’s the last episode of The Air That Blows, which has been an incredible journey. How many have we seen together. Behind every minute of what you see there are so many unforgettable moments”.

The presenter then thanked the authors, the editorial staff and all those who worked on the program and, of course, the publisher Urbano Cairo “who has always made me feel free”.

“We’ll see each other soon, very soon, I promise you” concluded Myrta Merlino visibly moved. The journalist, therefore, could already land in a new broadcaster in the coming weeks with a project still to be revealed.

Or at least this is what would seem to leak from the words of the presenter. To find out what Myrta Merlino’s future will be, all that remains is to wait for the next few weeks.