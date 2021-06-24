Myrta Merlino, the host of “L’aria che tira”, talked about her great love with Marco Tardelli, revealing a hitherto hidden background: the former footballer had been in love with her for 15 years, but she is waiting for Myrta Merlin was single to come forward. “Maybe this is the big regret,” confessed the presenter.

Myrta Merlino, the presenter of “The air that pulls“, The political talk broadcast on La7 for six seasons now, talked about his relationship with theformer footballer of Juventus and the Italian national team Marco Tardelli: the two make a steady couple since five years but only now Myrta Merlino wanted to publicly tell the magic of their love story.

There conductor, in fact, she confessed to living an almost adolescent feeling with him:

“My work counts, but he matters much more. They cannot give it up. We feel bad if we don’t see each other, if we are not close. My kids make fun of me but I a love so I never lived it, not even at 18! “. Read also: Barbara D’Urso ready to challenge Mara Venier

Myrta Merlino: how was love with Tardelli born?

Myrta Merlino, then, he told a very particular anecdote about the beginning of his love story with Marco Tardelli:

“We went out for dinner one evening and after 48 hours he had moved to live in Rome. I was stunned by such audacity. He confessed that it was in love of me from 15 years. He even told me how I was dressed the first time he saw me and confided that he had never come forward because I was married ”.

There conductor of “L’Aria che Tira”, in fact, was married with Domenico Arcuri, the former extraordinary commissioner for the health emergency underway in Italy and CEO of Invitalia: a daughter, Caterina, was also born from their relationship. Myrta Merlino, however, he confessed that only now he has understood the true meaning of love:

“I got married young saying ‘Til death do us part’ without even understanding what it meant. Now I have a clear idea of ​​what it means: Marco this has been the case for five years ”.

After the revelation of Marco Tardelli, who waited for the presenter to be single to take the first step, the host confessed to to regret all that time that maybe they could have spent together: “This is my plus great regret. But maybe it wasn’t the right time for me ”.