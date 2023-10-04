Afternoon 5 closing its doors? The indiscretion leaves no doubt: here’s what’s happening to the program and to Myrta Merlino

Myrta Merlin it just fails to win over Italian viewers who, a month later, continue to ask about Barbara D’Urso. The well-known journalist chosen by Pier Silvio to take on the role of presenter on Pomeriggio 5 was not appreciated when the Mediaset leaders thought she was.

Precisely for this reason, the programme’s share seems to be increasingly declining, enough to worry Canale 5. In the last few hours following what is happening, there are many rumors which would see the early closure of Pomeriggio 5 and consequently of Myrta Merlino .

The famous talk show immediately after the change of direction obtained very little positive acclaim from the public at home who, at the moment, prefers to move to Rai 1. To act as competition Afternoon 5 in fact, there is Alberto Matano who has gained share thanks to the wrong decisions made by Mediaset.

Myrta Merlino, Afternoon 5 at risk of closing? The indiscretion leaves no doubt

Launching yet another worrying indiscretion regarding the possible closure of Pomeriggio 5 is Dagospia. The latter, within its portal, explained some problems that would represent a serious problem for Mediaset and in particular for the program.

Dagospia himself stated: “A question hovers in the Mediaset corridors to which no one has so far given an answer: “How do we close Myrta Merlino’s program. The main difficulties are linked to the contracts already signed with advertisers”.

Words that left viewers very surprised and continue to seek and request the return of Barbara D’Urso. The possibility that Pomeriggio 5 will close has surprised fans of the program who have been used to following the classic for years “afternoon coffee” together with the well-known presenter.

In fact, Myrta Merlino’s commitment does not seem to be enough to worry the Mediaset top management and all of Cologno Monzese.