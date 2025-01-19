Footballer Myron Boadu was not happy in Monaco on the Côte d’Azur. In Bochum in the Ruhr region, however, he enchanted the people with three goals on Saturday. Does it take more to realize that happiness has nothing to do with external circumstances and that you are responsible for it?

“It’s been a long time since fans sang my name,” said the Dutchman, slightly melancholy, in English after the game in the Ruhrstadion. Shortly before, the 24-year-old center forward had scored a hat trick in 13 minutes. As a result, the bottom of the Bundesliga, VfL Bochum, overcame a 0-3 half-time deficit against Champions League participants RB Leipzig between the 48th and 61st minutes to make it 3-3. In the relegation battle, this draw meant an unexpected point gain.

Just a week earlier, Boadu had been publicly criticized by Bochum coach Dieter Hecking in a press conference. Coaches do something like this when they feel like they can no longer reach a player. “I’m missing something with Myron,” Hecking, 60, said. “He has to jump over his shadow, he has to finally come out of his shell and offer more – and if he doesn’t understand that, he’ll have a hard time with me.”

Bochum lost 2-0 in Mainz, Boadu was only substituted on. Bochum won 1-0 against St. Pauli, Boadu languished on the bench throughout. On Saturday against Leipzig, the Amsterdam native was allowed to start from the start, and after his goals in the sensational draw he said: “I was frustrated in the last few weeks, the coach and I, we were both angry – but he’s an honest guy, and after that press conference, I wanted to show him.”

In Bochum, Boadu was injured and a substitute. It didn’t go well

It has been three and a half years since the French first division club AS Monaco transferred 17 million euros to AZ Alkmaar for Boadu. Under the coach Niko Kovac, Boadu became the strike partner of the German attacker Kevin Volland, a passing point for the French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni and a teammate of the German goalkeeper Alexander Nübel. Boadu was considered one of the hottest stocks in Dutch football, but he failed to live up to expectations. At the beginning of 2024 he was loaned to Twente Enschede and last summer to VfL Bochum.

As a substitute player for the defeated bottom of the Bundesliga table in the Ruhr area and then out of action for weeks in the autumn due to a persistent pubic bone infection, Boadu had reached the lowest point of his once promising career in the winter. “This time was not easy for me,” he said on Saturday.

Bochum was initially about to be humiliated by Leipzig, even without their strikers Loïs Openda and Benjamin Sesko, who were suspended for yellow and red. Willi Orban (10th), Antonio Nusa (13th) and Christoph Baumgartner (21st) had given Leipzig an early 3-0 lead, Bochum’s hint of hope from the previous win against St. Pauli seemed to have already disappeared – Boadu showed the people in the Ruhr area, on the Côte d’Azur and in the entire football world that he is still there.

Union appeals :“The door is open for the smear theater” After the DFB awarded VfL Bochum three points because of Köpenick’s lighter throw, Union Berlin protested sharply. President Zingler speaks of an “unsporting scandal”, and there is also a lack of understanding among the relegation rivals.

The Bochum team have got eight points from the last five games, and the 1-1 draw at Union Berlin may still be considered 2-0 for VfL because of a lighter thrown. These results and the emotional comeback against Leipzig are what Hecking recently proclaimed as “relegation battle euphoria”. “We set the stadium on fire,” he said on Saturday about the audience’s outpouring of emotion. As far as the table situation is concerned, the coach still sounds cautious. “The light at the end of the tunnel is now at least a flickering candle,” was his recent interim conclusion.

With now 427 Bundesliga games, the currently most experienced Bundesliga coach has not only breathed life back into the team, but also into the recently desperate Boadu. “We had a very good conversation on Sunday last week,” reported Hecking, “we took our time, it helped us both to understand each other better.” On Wednesday evening, shortly after the win against St. Pauli, he said Boadu, who wasn’t used, said: “You don’t need to be angry, you’ll deliver against Leipzig on Saturday!” Four days later, Hecking announced succinctly on Saturday: “He did it!”