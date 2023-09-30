Myrna (55) has an autoimmune disease that causes her to become bald. This sudden change in her appearance makes it more difficult for her to reenter the job market. Anne-Marije Buckens (34) has had a company for over ten years, helping people over 50 find work. She writes about the people she met and helped find work. “Looking for work after the age of fifty is no longer just about what should and should not be on your CV.”

