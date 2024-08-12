Myriam Silla slams Vannacci: “I don’t know what he said and I don’t care”

Myriam Silla, one of the protagonists of the victory of the women’s national volleyball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, gives the best possible answer to Roberto Vannacci, former general and MEP of the League who once again spoke about the “somatic traits” of Paola Egonu.

In fact, Vannacci, immediately after the gold medal victory by the Italian volleyball girls, had stated: “I have never doubted that Paola Egonu is a very good athlete, Italian. I continue to reiterate that her physical features do not represent the majority of Italians. But I have never doubted her nationality, her skill. I am proud that she competes for us”.

Myriam Silla, who returned to Italy today with the rest of the team, when asked about the subject, responded as follows: “I don’t even know what he said, you’re asking me this question because you have to ask it and you want to ask it, but I don’t even know what he said and honestly I don’t care. I have this around my neck (she refers to the gold medal, ed.) and I’m proud of it, so bye”.