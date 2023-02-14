Singer Myriam Montemayor42 years old, originally from Monterrey, state of Nuevo León, Mexico, and winner of the first generation of La Academiastated that like Yuridia, she has also been victim of the attacks by Pati Chapoy and “Ventaneando”, one of the star programs of TV Azteca. On his Twitter account, she shared a video of the various comments that the presenters have made in said broadcast, among them, Pedro Sola expressed that she was hateful. Likewise, Daniel Bisogno said that she “is very stupid”.

In a part of the video shared by the interpreter, Atala Sarmiento, former host of “Ventaneando”, stated that they had the information that Myriam has come to lose her temper and has done very reprehensible things because of her irrepressible temperament.

Given this, Myriam Montemayor mentioned that the right to freedom of expression does not support expressions that lead to violence“the limit of free actions is just where you begin to negatively affect people, the exercise of any right must always be accompanied by responsibilities”.

A Twitter user said that the singer was hanging on to the problems of other artists, to which she replied: “It is a general and not exclusive problem, I speak based on my personal and professional experience, it is nothing new, you Also, don’t be part of the problem, but part of the solution”.

Let us remember that in recent days, Yuridia narrated the harassment she suffered from “Ventaneando” during the pregnancy of his son Phoenix Guerrero Gaxiola. During the months of her gestation, she was in her native Hermosillo, Sonora, and the cameras of the program led by Pati Chapoy followed her everywhere, not only her, but also her relatives. . She pointed out that they caused a hate campaign, smear and harassment, as a result of which he made the decision to leave the singing competition “Star Challenge”. She also mentioned that she has made derogatory comments about her weight.

Yesterday Monday, during the live broadcast of “Ventaneando”, Pati Chapoy apologized to Yuridia, mentioning that it was not her intention to offend the singer for the comment she made (he called her “fat”).

“A week ago I was out of Mexico and I was very surprised that from a comment I made in an interview outside of this program, Yuridia was offended, therefore, in relation to her subject, I want to offer a sincere apology for the expression I made. I never did it with the intention that she would be offended, not only by that comment from 20 years ago, but by all the comments that we have ever made through ‘Ventaneado'”.