‘Myriam Hernandez’ He lived a difficult moment on the stage of I am, great battles when he failed to convince the jury with his presentation.

The impersonator was challenged by ‘Mijares’, who, for the second time, went in search of a place in the armchair of consecrated people and performed the song “The privilege of loving.”

For its part, Allie Garcia who embodies the Chilean interpreter tried to defend his place in the competition with the song “Wound”.

Although both participants received harsh criticism at the time of their evaluation, it was ‘Myriam Hernández’ who experienced a few minutes of tension when she was about to leave the competition, since after several presentations, she could not be consistent with her imitation, according to commented by the jury.

“‘Myriam Hernández’ today I have felt a little nervous, as a result of your presentation yesterday because of the things we have told you. I think you have come out wanting to be, but at the same time very nervous. It is a very demanded song that you have sung. You were out of tune in various parts, you lose control when it comes to reaching the heights, ”said Katia Palma.

“‘Myriam’, in your case, going from something exceptional to something medium is not enough. I feel like you have it inside of you, which is what makes us sad. It is a matter of you putting security in your head. That’s what I felt, ”said Mauri Stern.

At the time of the vote, Tony Succar, Katia Palma and Maricarmen Marín decided to give the impersonator another chance, despite the fact that the former Magneto member suggested that both participants abandon the competition.

