The Peruvian impersonator of Emmanuel made an outstanding presentation in Yo soy Chile last weekend and was praised by the jury, especially those of Myriam Hernandez.

Harold Gamarra appeared on stage to perform the song “Stop her now”, in order to try to obtain the title of best competitor of the week.

“I felt good, I tried to transmit this song as much as I could, because it is very emotional and at the same time very moving. I have been preparing a lot for this song, it is the first time that I present it on a stage of this magnitude “, he commented ‘Emmanuel’ at the end of his show in the program Chilevision.

After that, the jury of I am chile season 3, composed of Myriam Hernández, Christian Riquelme and Antonio Vodanovic, congratulated the Peruvian for having copied almost all the details of the original artist.

“You had a very clean presentation. I am impressed by how you achieve the timbre, the vocal color, the tonality, the phrasing and the interpretive progression that you had because you started from an almost reflective ‘Stop her now’ to a tortuous ‘Stop her now’, with compassion, with despair, with anger, everything you transmitted that to me, so I loved your presentation “, said the interpreter of” It smells like danger “, the most excited of the group.

At the end of this episode of I am chile, neither ‘Emmanuel’ (Harold Gamarra) nor Luis Miguel (Ricky Santos) managed to obtain the title of best competitor of the week, as this recognition was awarded to ‘Marc Anthony’, characterized by Fermín.

