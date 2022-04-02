What does the role of jury in talent realities leave you?

One of the wonderful things that happened to me in the pandemic It was being able to participate in a television program called ′Yo soy′ where I could really enjoy the wonderful talent of many boys and girls who masterfully imitated the originals. I think it’s very nice for me to share my experience, but also marvel at the great talent that exists throughout the world because there were not only Chilean participants, but also Peruvians, Ecuadorians, and Venezuelans. It was really a wonderful experience.

It is usual to see you in Peru for Mother’s Day. How has it been to lead an unstoppable career as a singer and your role as a mother?

I love once again being able to return to Peru to sing to all the mothers. Fascinates me. I have had to spend several days of mothers in Peru and I have also been able to take my children to share that day with me. I have always carried my career and my role as a mother on a par, always what I have chosen for my artistic life has been for my children too. I have never been a mother who has been absent, on the contrary. My children are now grown up, but I never missed important moments for them, so I feel happy and very complete for that.

You return with Sinergia, an album that you present after a decade.

Yes, the truth is that it took me ten years to re-record a album, but it’s because I really have to always and totally fall in love with the songs I’m going to record. Therefore, having found Jacobo Calderón, son of Juan Carlos Calderon, It was wonderful. There was a lot of musical chemistry. We worked on the album through video calls, chats and without escaping what I really wanted to deliver, which was to sing to love. I think it has been an album where three songs are known that are ′Hasta aqui′, ′I love you, I love you′ and ′It’s late′ and they have really had a great reception at the level of social networks, I am fascinated that it is like that.

Your song ′Soy mujer′ has become, for some, a female anthem. Precisely in this time of confinement due to the pandemic, cases of femicide increased. To do?

Somehow I like that the theme is or becomes the anthem of many women because for me to have done it was to promote self-esteem, the respect that women should have. Many of them perhaps go to my concerts and probably experience violence. Femicides are unfortunately growing in Latin America and throughout the world and it is something detestable. We must continue as women empowering ourselves to achieve that self-love that allows us to say enough is enough. My new song ‘Hasta aqui’, which also talks about that self-esteem that a woman should have, also seeks to raise awareness on that path. That the woman does not come to experience violence or experience something fatal, but that she is capable of loving herself so much, that she puts a stop here. At the first sign of psychological, verbal or whatever violence, you have to set a red alarm and report it because it could be too late.

What and how has been the bond with Yuri?

well, no doubt Yuri She is a great artist, I love being able to share the stage with her. We have met in several scenarios, so once again we are going to share and that fascinates me. I’ll wait for you this May 8th at the Plaza Arena Peru of the Jockey Club.