Last week, US federal officials proposed designating the Myotis septentrionaliscommonly known as the northern long-eared bat, once common but ravaged by a deadly fungushow endangered species.

The population of Myotis septentrionalis has collapsed since colonies infected with the white nose syndrome were spotted in New York caves in the mid-2000s, and the bat is likely to go extinct without a dramatic turnaround, according to reports he has declared the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

“It will be difficult, but we will do everything possible to stop the decline”

he has declared Charlie Wooley, Midwest Region Director of the F&W Service.

White nose syndrome gets its name from white, fuzzy patches that appear on infected bats, attack their wings, mouth part and ears as they hibernate in abandoned caves and mines, which causes them to become active and sometimes they fly out too early burning their winter fat stores only to eventually starve.

The origin of the fungus is unknownBut scientists say it could be carried on people’s clothes and shoes, and has spread to a dozen U.S. bat species, but Myotis septentrionalis is among the hardest hit.

Let’s get to know Myotis septentrionalis better

Myotis septentrionalis has been found in 37 central and eastern states and across much of Canada, perching alone or in small groups during the summer in tree hollows or crevices or under bark, and emerging at sunset, flutters across forests to feed on moths, beetles and other insects.

The body length of Myotis septentrionalis ranges from 7.60cm to 9.40cm (3 to 3.7in) and its tail is about 3.80cm (1.5in) long, with its average body weight hovering around just 5-8 grams with females tending to be slightly larger than males.

Maternity colonies of females generally have 30 to 60 bats in early summer, although larger maternity colonies have also been observed, the agency said, and it is also believed that the Myotis septentrionalis give US agriculture a $ 3 billion boost a year devouring pests and pollinating some plants.

The Fish and Wildlife Service listed northern long ears as endangered in 2015, and since then white nose syndrome has spread to nearly 80% of its range and it is expected that it will cover it all by 2025prompting the proposal for a stricter designation.

Scientists don’t have an estimate of how many are left, he said Shauna Marquardtsupervisor of the agency’s ecological field office for Minnesota and Wisconsin, but they have recorded drops of 97-100% in the caves where population surveys have been carried out for decades.

“There could have been thousands before and now we are seeing less than 100, and in some cases they are completely absent”

Marquardt said.

Officials will take public comments until May 23 and decide in November whether to approve the “endangered” designation, which would make it illegal to kill bats, not least because under the “threatened” status, the agency sets rules to keep them, but it can allow for the sacrifice of small numbers for economic development projects.

Conservation efforts include working with loggers, power companies, road builders and other industries to protect trees where bats nest in the summer and give birth, Wooley said, and added that this would also affect the winter hibernation areas that they would have. need for security.

“We have a solid foundation in place to work with stakeholders to preserve the bat while allowing economic activities within the range to continue to occur and we will continue to build on these.”

the agency said in a statement.

Wind turbines also pose a danger to migratory batsalthough much less than the white nose syndrome, with the wind energy industry having 16 habitat conservation plans and developing 13 more, Marquardt said.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is running a campaign involving more than 150 agencies, private organizations and tribes to research white nose syndromereduce their presence where bats hibernate and help them recover, moreover, according to what Marquardt said, there is work and research on the development of a vaccine.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!