Treatment with diluted atropine, administered every evening as an eye drop formulation, assumes that close work inhibits the release of dopamine

My 8 year old daughter has a progressive worsening of myopia. I have heard of atropine and lenses to slow the disorder: are they effective systems?

He answers Andrea Lemboophthalmologist, San Giuseppe Hospital, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

Myopia means long eye and blurred vision from afar. The increase in myopic children worldwide is one of the most discussed topics in ophthalmology and seems to be justified by the increase in near-work (I work closely, ed) typical of the hours of study and the use of electronic devices. These habits, together with hereditary factors, play a fundamental role in the progression of myopia, unlike the time spent outdoors, which seems to have a protective role (outdoor sports are also good for the eyes). Almost one in four European children becomes short-sighted during the years of development: hence the concept of developmental myopia school. The World Health Organization has estimated that, by 2050, half of the world's population will be shortsighted. We remember that the high myopia, to be clear that which exceeds the 6 diopterscan be associated with numerous eye diseases, such as retinal detachment, glaucoma, early cataract and maculopathy.

Atropine-based eye drops To run for cover we have valid strategies that allow us to slow down the myopic progression. The treatment with diluted atropinegiven every evening as an eye drop formulation, assumes that working closely will inhibit the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that appears to have a protective effect on the elongation of the eyeball. Atom protocols (Atropine for the treatment of childhood myopia) have become common practice in the main Italian and world pediatric hospitals. In support of this, in the face of almost nil side effects, there is the scientific evidence of over one hundred reports in the literature that demonstrate how atropine is effective, if used constantly over the years of development, in the slow the progression of myopia. Prescribing is common practice today galenic eye drops (packaged in special pharmacies) based on atropine diluted to 0.01% or 0.05% with excellent results, so much so that it has become one of the gold standard for all pre-adolescents who show a high index of myopia during eye checks.

Lenses with peripheral defocus I am more recent in the market (we do not go beyond 3-5 years of follow-up) the new lenses with peripheral defocus. These are aesthetically identical glasses to those we are used to wearing, which have a treatment inside them inverse geometry: the lens has over 400 defocus segments in the periphery that stimulate the retina in a different way. In Dims lenses (the English acronym) the image is perfectly focused at the central level, but is defocused at the peripheral level. This blurring should cause the eye to stretch less. The data collected so far suggest a statistically significant difference in the progression of myopia in the children who use them. Therefore, despite being a more recent treatment, the prescription of these lenses seems to play its part. Returning to his little girl, already myopic at 8 years old and whose progression does not seem to stop, the summation effect of a combined treatment (Dims + atropine) it can be a good strategy.