Myopia, one of the great pandemics of the 21st century

Myopia is one of the great pandemics of the 21st century. Few people realize it, but various studies indicate that looking at the screen of a mobile phone or tablet for many hours would increase the risk of developing the disease by 30%, especially in the very young and young between three months and thirty-three years. On the other hand, it is impressive if, in addition to these two devices, the computer is added, the risk percentage jumps to 80%. There have always been children with glasses, sometimes becoming the object of ridicule for their classmates (the four-eyed was always in every class) but it seems that nowadays they have increased and by a lot. Why was myopia less present in the past? What are the most common causes? A study dating back to 1928, published by “Public Health Bulletin” had shown that only 3.8% of American children between the ages of 6 and 14 were nearsighted. While 21.6% were hyperopic. In the 70s however, after about 50 years, myopia between 12 and 17 years old had grown to 25%. At the beginning of our century it was almost 34%.



Nearsightedness, in 2050 half of the world’s population will be nearsighted

Not to mention the reality in Asian countries. The growth of myopic is much more significant. In many countries, myopic rates among toddlers and adolescents exceed 80%. According to several studies, with this trend, in 2050, half of the world’s population will be short-sighted. Myopia and heredity are quite related. In fact it is much easier to suffer from it if our parents suffered from it or suffer from it. What has changed from the past to today are habits and above all the distance at which we focus our eyes during the day. Grandparents and great-grandparents spent a lot of time watching from afar. Few possibilities to devote himself to study, hours of leisure spent outdoors. The so-called “boomer” generation, now aged between 60 and 80, has spent a lot of time studying but also playing outdoors and playing sports. Mobile phone and computer had not yet become the protagonist of life.

Myopia, too much time studying and playing in front of devices

Now study, play and entertainment are developing a lot on devices that link to social networks. A kind of drug to which children are increasingly addicted. More and more man spends his life discovering it “up close”. The damage of myopia, if it progresses, is especially serious as adults. Retinal detachment, myopic maculopathies, optic nerve disorders or glaucoma and, in the most severe cases, blindness. What are the current means to defend ourselves? Currently there are drugs such as atropine, administered in drops; contact lenses for night use (orthokeratology) or daytime use (fuzzy peripheral lenses), as well as glasses with ophthalmic lenses. With these interventions, the increase in myopia is reduced by between 35% and 60%. In any case, check-ups with ophthalmologists and opticians-optometrists are essential during childhood to be able to treat myopia correctly and as soon as possible. Myopia seems to be something unstoppable. Fortunately it can be contained but it is crucial to do it from childhood.

