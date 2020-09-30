While solutions are currently being studied to permanently treat myopia in children, equivalence is not guaranteed in adults. “First of all, there are the glasses, which are essential”, explains doctor and journalist Damien Mascret, guest of 13 Hours. The doctor warns, however: “If you have myopia that is poorly corrected, it may progress more quickly. So do not hesitate to consult the ophthalmologist if the glasses are not ready. “



Lenses can also correct myopia, more precisely through theorthokeratolgy. This refers to the night wearing of lenses correcting myopia. “This may be enough to correct the curvature of the cornea and have a visual benefit during the day”, says Damien Mascret. Laser surgery is also effective. Through this process, it is also possible to correct other anomalies such as astigmatism, which consists in seeing deformed shapes while they are straight.

