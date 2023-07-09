Of Paul Nucci

There are treatments that give good results but work in 70% of cases by containing, but not blocking, the evolution of the defect

Both my husband and I are highly short-sighted. We recently had a baby. We would like to know: is it possible to prevent myopia or at least postpone its onset?

He answers Paul Nuccifull professor of Ophthalmology, University of Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

I use and recommend the

low-dose atropine in myopic youth for about ten years, with very good and congruous results compared to the world literature. I always take care to point out that, even if the Italian Society of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus has included very detailed information on its site and the side effects are irrelevant, it is galenic preparations (ie made in the pharmacy) and that parents need to know that the treatment works 70 percent of the time, containingbut not blocking, the evolution of the defect. By now there are a great many publications confirming the goodness of this strategy, but, to come back to you, so far there are very little on the weapons available to the ophthalmologist to preventor avoid its appearance, in cases where the probability of myopia is very high. See also Recall for shelled almonds, presence of aflatoxins

Recent studies It was recently published in the Jama Ophthalmology journal first clinical study that proves theeffectiveness of the prevention of the onset of myopia using the same formulation of atropine, with encouraging results, also convincing me to use the treatment protocol used in the research, precisely in subjects at risk but without full-blown myopia. The article accompanied by an editorial: the latter points out that early treatment deserves

some evaluations in the hands of the pediatric ophthalmologist, or the verification that the young patient does not have significant hyperopia, a frequent and normal defect in the first years of life, which represents a necessary passage towards the condition of normality. Furthermore, using therapy too early

it could interrupt the physiological growth process of the infant eye.

Bounce effect The second recommendation concerns the fact that there is an extraordinary preponderance of oriental studies and we still know little about the therapeutic response in Western populations.

Finally, the authors suggest to take into account that starting early could mean having to interrupt the treatment earlier, and this would perhaps cause a greater rebound effect, nullifying the very early approach. Finally, I add, in family cases in which the relevant defect it is probable that genetics plays a preponderant role with respect to the forms of scholastic myopia It is therefore essential to clearly explain to parents that the containment therapies they will have alimited effectiveness. See also At the start 'Passi di Salute', the path that challenges spondyloarthritis