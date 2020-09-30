At the top of her 11 years, Julia has eyes that see more and more blur. A visit to Necker Hospital (Paris) was necessary to benefit from a brand new treatment, which consists of slowing down the progression of myopia in children. “I could see less well on the board, the letters and numbers were a bit blurry and that’s how I realized I was nearsighted“, explains the young girl.”If my daughter can have this possibility of having myopia that does not evolve too quickly, it will be a big benefit for her“, assures Julia’s mother, interviewed by France 2.

Myopia gets worse in children as they get older. The eye deforms and lengthens, which makes us see blurry. A system which has just been developed in spectacle lenses will allow us to see clearly. These are glasses containing small innovative segments, acting on the retina.