Marcus Gable

Vaccines are not free from side effects. This is all the more true for the hastily developed vaccine against Covid-19. In Israel, Biontech patients were therefore examined more closely.

Munich – The reputation was ruined long ago when the vaccination campaign finally took off in Germany. Due to all the hiccups about approval, recommendations for some age groups and the temporary stop due to some deaths as a result of its administration, the Astrazeneca vaccine has long been considered a second-class preparation. Seniors in particular, for whom the vector vaccine is expressly recommended, are increasingly avoiding it.

Biontech’s quasi-competition, on the other hand, is almost perceived as liquid gold in the syringe. Anyone who lets it chase under their skin has cheated the coronavirus and is back on the sunny side of life. But it doesn’t seem that simple after all. Because of course the preparation from the Mainz-based company is not free from side effects.

Side effects of Biontech vaccine: Israel recognizes a connection to myocarditis

One seems to be the so-called myocarditis. So an inflammation of the heart muscle. Research by the Ministry of Health of Israel suggests that, among other things ntv and RP to report. In the country of the world vaccination champions, there were 275 such cases among more than five million people vaccinated between December and May. So every 1818th Biontech patient was affected.

These sequelae occurred primarily with the second dose. And especially for men between 16 and 30 years of age. The 16 to 19-year-olds, i.e. the youngest among those vaccinated, were hit particularly often. However, these results do not slow the country down in its vaccination vigor: From the second week of June, twelve to 15-year-olds should also be able to pick up their first prick against Covid-19. The experts emphasize that the benefits would outweigh the risks.

Biontech vaccine side effects: At least two deaths in Israel

Most of the people who got myocarditis after vaccination are said to have recovered. However, it got loud Jerusalem Post two deaths were given: a 22-year-old and a 35-year-old. The newspaper reported on this at the end of April with reference to an actually secret document. At that time there was still a total of 62 myocarditis cases, 55 of them were men. It is not known whether there are any further victims in this context.

The US company Pfizer, which developed the mRNA vaccine together with Biontech, responded to a request from the news agency Reuters, such side effects would be checked regularly. However, the rate of myocarditis cases is not higher than would be expected in relation to the total population of the world.

At that time, however, the Israeli experts pointed out: “One reason why there are no more cases in other countries could be the low vaccination rate among young people, because men under 30 years of age are mostly affected.” A reaction from Biontech and Pfizer on the results of the investigations in Israel was initially still pending. (mg)