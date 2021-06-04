Cases of myocarditis have occurred in Israel after vaccination with the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine. Is there any cause for concern?

The Israeli health authority has 148 cases of myocarditis registered after an mRNA vaccination with the vaccine from BioNTech / Pfizer *, about 80 percent of them after the second vaccination. The data shows that more people are affected by myocarditis than would be expected in the general population. Young men between the ages of 16 and 24 in particular suffer from myocarditis. Most cases of myocarditis were mild and healed within a few weeks. That reports HEIDELBERG24 *.

Israel plans to vaccinate teenagers between the ages of 12 and 15 against this next week Coronavirus * start. The dangers of an illness are higher than the possible side effects of the vaccination.