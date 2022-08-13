The 23-year-old Italian was the first to crash on the short cycling track in Munich. It led to a massive crash. Paternoster was treated on the track by medical personnel for minutes and then taken away on a stretcher.

After a long hiatus, the waste course continued. After De Zoete lost weight, Lotte Kopecky and Pfeiffer Georgi battled for the European title. The Belgian Kopecky took the gold, the British had to settle for silver.

De Zoete gave the Dutch track team the fourth medal at this European Championship. The team sprinters Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland took gold on Friday, the Dutch women had to settle for silver in this part. Vincent Hoppezak won bronze in the points race.